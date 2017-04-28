Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns on ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’s New Release Date

0

Collider and Verizon go90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

on this episode, Jeremy talks about the final season of Star Wars Rebels, plays a round of Movie Pics with Mark Ellis, Harrison Ford holds a press conference for Blade Runner 2049, and Kristian Harloff speculates about the possibility of Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin Skywalker in the new Star Wars films.

