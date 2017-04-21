Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns Takes on Star Wars Celebration 2017

0

Collider and Verizon go90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Straight from Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Jeremy Jahns talks about his first Celebration experience, Mark Ellis checks out some of the best Star Wars cosplay, Ken Napzok delivers a Celebration news update and Kristian Harloff recaps some of the biggest panels at the event.

Jeremy Jahns talks about attending his very first Star Wars Celebration. Then Collider’s Mark Ellis hits the convention center floor to take a look at all the Star Wars cosplay in a segment called, What the Hell Are You?

Jeremy and Pamela Horton play the 1992 Super NES game Super Star Wars. Then Collider’s Ken Napzok delivers a Star Wars Celebration news update.