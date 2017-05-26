Awesometacular: Jeremy Jahns on Tom Holland as Young Nathan Drake in ‘Uncharted’

0

Collider and Verizon’s go90 are happy to present another Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps the most exciting news in movies, video games, and television.

Jeremy Jahns talks about Tom Holland scoring the role of young Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, Jeremy and Mark Ellis play a round of “The Canlot,” angry clowns protest It, Kristian Harloff explains what Luke Skywalker has been up to since Return of the Jedi, and Jon Schnepp tells Jeremy about some major character deaths in comics.

