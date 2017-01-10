Collider Presents New Series ‘Awesometacular’ with Jeremy Jahns

0

Collider and Verizon Go 90 are happy to present a brand new show, Awesometacular with host Jeremy Jahns! This weekly show recaps all the biggest and exciting news happening in movies, video games and television.

Each week, Jeremy Jahns sits down with various Collider Video hosts like Mark Ellis (Movie Talk), Josh Macuga (TV Talk), Jon Schnepp (Heroes), Clarke Wolfe (Nightmares) and Kristian Harloff (Jedi Council) to discuss the most exciting news stories of that week. By doing so, Awesometacular covers a variety of genres and platforms to keep everyone informed on the biggest events happening.

Video games are also included into the mix as Jeremy plays some of the latest offerings and often retro games, featuring co-host Pam Horton. This fun segment allows for two genuine fans of video games to play some of their favorite games for your viewing pleasure.

And to make the show even better, each week, the Awesometacular crew put together hilarious comedy sketches that tie in to the latest movie, TV or video game trends.

Awesometacular is entirely free and airs only in the U.S. on Go90.com, or you can download the app on Android and iOS.

Use this link to find the episodes: https://www.go90.com/prof iles/series_af2d74f3336049af8f 93b966bf8ef3d2