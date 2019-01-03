Awkwafina Joins Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart in ‘Jumanji’ Sequel

0

Rapper-turned-actress Awkwafina is coming off one hell of a year between Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8 and it didn’t go unnoticed by Hollywood, as Sony has signed up the red-hot star for its Jumanji sequel, Collider has confirmed.

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, will join Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan in the film, which remains untitled and is still slated for release in December. That month proved lucky for Sony in 2017, when Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossed an eye-opening $962 million worldwide.

Jake Kasdan will return to direct the sequel, which he co-wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Kasdan is also producing with Matt Tolmach and Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner. It’s unclear where Awkwafina will figure into the plot, which is being kept under wraps, though THR reports that she is expected to have a significant role in the sequel.

The Jumanji series is based on the picture book by Chris Van Allsburg that was previously brought to the big screen in a 1995 movie starring Robin Williams, whose character was lovingly referenced in Welcome to the Jungle. Once centered around a magical board came that comes to life, the franchise now concerns a video game that transports players into its world