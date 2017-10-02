Celebrities Post Awkward #PuberMe Photos to Raise Money for Puerto Rico Relief

0

You may have seem some truly embarrassing photos of some of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood circulating on social media lately. That’s likely part of Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll‘s current attempt to raise money for Puerto Rico relief efforts. Part of the reasoning behind celebrities posting their awkward adolescent photos is due to Kroll’s recent, R-rated animated Netflix series Big Mouth, which takes an unapologetic view of puberty in hilarious and raunchy fashion.

The other part is to raise money for One America Appeal, a relief effort spearheaded by U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama that has been expanded to include Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after previously raising funds to aid in Texas’ recovery from Hurricane Harvey. Be sure to click the link to see how you can help out, while also reveling in the awkwardness presented below.

Here’s the video in question in which Colbert and Kroll reveal how much money they’re donating towards Puerto Rico relief efforts:

How much is Americone Dream donating for every celebrity #PuberMe for #PuertoRicoRelief? Watch to see @NickKroll name the number! pic.twitter.com/bXZQ0PpDyf — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 29, 2017

Now, prepare to be amazed!

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here’s me lookin’ cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

.@nickkroll Hope pimple in the middle of my forehead doesn’t distract too much from my (actual) hairless kitten #PuberMe #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/vLAPltuIlJ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 29, 2017

If it’ll help #PuertoRicoRelief I’ll happily #PuberMe, but all my adolescent pics are 100% awesome: pic.twitter.com/VngrzRrlzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017

Here you go @nickkroll … giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/Ca4iby5H62 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) September 30, 2017