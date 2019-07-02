Aziz Ansari Sets Big Return with a New Netflix Stand-Up Special

0

Aziz Ansari is ready to come back into the public eye. The Master of None star announced earlier this week that he will be back with a brand-new Netflix stand-up special called Aziz Ansari: Right Now. It’s been four years since Ansari last released a Netflix stand-up special (and recorded stand-up special, for that matter) with 2015’s Aziz Ansari Live from Madison Square Garden.

On Monday afternoon, Ansari shared a short clip from Right Now on his Twitter account. The clip shows Ansari backstage, preparing for a show. He comes across nervous, his head down and the nerves palpable. The camera follows him as he emerges on to what is revealed to be a massive stage with a crowd there to cheer him on. The clip also reveals that Spike Jonze has put on his director’s cap and guided this ship to Netflix’s harbor.

Check out the clip for Ansari’s new special below and keep an eye out for it when it arrives on Netflix July 9th:

New standup special Aziz Ansari: Right Now. Directed by Spike Jonze. Out July 9th on @netflix. (cc: @netflixisajoke) pic.twitter.com/oJBXdbiA1b — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) July 1, 2019

It’s unclear from the clip what topics or issues Ansari will tackle in Right Now. With Jonze on board, it’ll be interesting to see if he’s allowed to take any directorial license and put his own spin on Ansari’s special. There’s been little information released outside of this wordless, enigmatic clip so truly, anything is possible.

It’s been more than a year and a half since Ansari quietly slipped off of the public radar. In January 2018, now-defunct millennial website babe.net published an article which included an allegation of sexual misconduct against Ansari. Since then, the comedian and actor has stepped back and kept mostly to himself. It’s possible Right Now could address either the allegations or provide a platform for Ansari to share what his life has been like since article was published.