Edgar Wright Says Sony Wants a ‘Baby Driver’ Sequel

Edgar Wright has never made a bad movie. He’s never even made less than a very good movie, and so it makes sense that thus far in his career, Wright has shied away from straight-up sequels. However, that could possibly change with Baby Driver. When Shaun of the Dead was a massive hit, instead of capitalizing on that with a zombie follow-up, Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost instead made a thematically connected trio of films—the Cornetto Trilogy—with the also excellent Hot Fuzz and The World’s End. This way audiences still got their Wright/Pegg/Frost fix, but with new characters, stories, and style.

But now, with Baby Driver looking to outgross all of Wright’s other films in a matter of a couple weeks, it appears the filmmaker might be ready to do a straight-up sequel. Speaking on the Empire podcast, Wright revealed that Sony has asked him to consider making Baby Driver 2, and he’s doing just that:

“The studio have asked me to think about writing a sequel and it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there’s somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. Baby has got to a new place.”

Now’s where the spoiler warning comes in, but Wright continued, saying that if he does make a follow-up, he’d be ensuring that it has an entirely new flavor:

“Most sequels you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there’s somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with Baby Driver there’s more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another [film] you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he’s not the apprentice anymore.”

Bonnie and Clyde-style, perhaps? Wright has previously said that he’s keener on making his own new original stories rather than revisiting past ones with sequels, but it sounds like he’s seriously considering Baby Driver 2 as an option here. The big question would be whether the soundtrack the second time around would be as organic—and fresh—as the original film, which is downright brilliant.

But while I’m not 100% sure Baby Driver 2 is a good idea, I trust Wright implicitly, and if he says he’s got a new, interesting story to tell and a new, interesting way to tell it, I’m all in. He certainly doesn’t confirm the sequel is happening here, but it’s interesting to know that it’s a possibility.

What do you think folks? Would you want to see Baby Driver 2? Where would you like to see Baby go? Sound off in the comments below.