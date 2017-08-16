Edgar Wright Still Not Ruling Out ‘Baby Driver 2’, Talks “Inspiring” Success of Original Movies

0

Baby Driver crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office recently, and that is a beautiful thing. The film is a bona fide original—it’s not a franchise, adaptation, or superhero movie, and yet it’s now grossed $167.2 million worldwide. It’s proof that the audience exists for fresh, new stories told in compelling ways, as Sony sold an action crime thriller to audiences and what they got was an action crime thriller as told by filmmaker Edgar Wright. This wasn’t some lazy or clichéd shoot-em-up, it’s a wholly original spin on a tired formula with a killer soundtrack to boot.

Given the film’s success, Wright revealed in July that Sony had already asked him to start thinking about a sequel, and indeed at the time Wright said he might consider doing Baby Driver 2 because he felt there was somewhere more to go with the characters as opposed to his previous films, which had pretty close-ended conclusions. And in speaking with Vulture recently, Wright says Baby Driver 2 might happen:

“I’m not ruling out a sequel idea,” he admitted. “It has been spoken about and I have some cool ideas, so we’ll see where that goes.” Wright laughed. “Then I’ll be one of those franchise guys!”

Indeed, earlier in the interview Wright talked about being genuinely surprised by how well Baby Driver has done, noting that the success of original movies like Baby Driver and Get Out this year are encouraging things:

“Even if I remove myself from the process, I’m just happy that it’s an original movie that’s done well. Getting an original movie made in this day and age, it seems at least five times harder, and maybe more, just because the majority of the studio effort is going into existing IP and franchises. Original films, by their very nature, become more of a gamble, and thus to see a studio take the gamble and have it pay off for them and for me is amazing. It makes me feel very encouraged and inspired that it did well.”

Wright subsequently clarified his comments in a more succinct manner: