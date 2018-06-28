Edgar Wright Teases ‘Baby Driver 2’ Potentially Happening Soon

0

Baby could be back behind the wheel sooner rather than later. Last year’s phenomenal crime musical Baby Driver was undoubtedly the biggest hit of filmmaker Edgar Wright’s career, scoring $226.9 million worldwide against a budget of just $34 million. It had been a long time coming, as Wright has yet to make a bad movie and had been angling to do Baby Driver—a film entirely constructed around the conceit of diegetic music—for a long while. The wait was worth it, as the R-rated thriller turned out to be one of 2017’s best films and even scored a trio of Oscar nominations.

Soon after the successful opening of Baby Driver, Wright revealed that Sony Pictures had asked him to think about writing a sequel. While Wright constructed the loosely connected “Cornetto Trilogy” that consists of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, he’s never made an actual sequel despite fans asking to see more of those characters. With Baby Driver 2, however, Wright said he was considering it, saying there’s more to do with the characters he introduced in the first film.

Today, on the one year anniversary of Baby Driver, Wright took to Twitter to mark the occasion, and to tease that Baby Driver 2 could actually happen “soon”:

'Baby Driver' was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. so I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon… pic.twitter.com/MgtRlPACau — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 28, 2018

Last August Wright reiterated his interest in doing a Baby Driver sequel, saying he had some cool ideas, so it’s not a stretch to think that Wright went ahead and at least started outlining what a Baby Driver 2 could be, if not actually scripting the sequel. Word has been mum on Wright’s next narrative project, although he’s been busy crafting a documentary about the cult band Sparks. He’s attached to write and direct an adaptation of Grasshopper Jungle, but so far we haven’t heard any active movement on that project.

It sounds like Wright may have been spending the last year or so quietly working out some ideas and writing a script or two to keep his options open, and judging by this tweet, one of those options is certainly Baby Driver 2. As a huge fan of Wright’s work and Baby Driver, I am very much hoping that happens. Paging Ansel Elgort and Lily James.