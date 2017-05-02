‘Baby Driver’: Kevin Spacey Gets Meta in New TV Spot

0

Sony Pictures has unveiled a new TV spot for filmmaker Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated new film Baby Driver, and it continues to look incredible. Written and directed by the Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz director, the film is a heist story starring Ansel Elgort as the titular Baby, a getaway driver who suffers from tinnitus and listens to music to drown out the ringing in his ears. The film itself is almost entirely soundtracked to the digetic music that Baby is listening to, as he gets involved in one last heist before hopefully breaking free of the crime life for good.

This new TV spot highlights the kinetic chase sequences and whip-smart dialogue as spoken by Kevin Spacey, which sounds like something of a mission statement for the film itself. Wright is one of the most talented and exciting directors working today—a true singular talent—so the prospect of him putting a unique spin on the heist movie is wildly exciting. It’s been far too long since Wright’s last film—the terrific 2013 sci-fi feature The World’s End—so Baby Driver cannot come soon enough. Reviews out of the film’s SXSW premiere were extremely positive, and the film made Collider’s list of the 25 films you need to see this summer, so bring it on.

Check out the new Baby Driver TV spot below. The film also stars Lily James, Jon Hamm, Eiza González, Jon Bernthal, and Jamie Foxx. Baby Driver opens in theaters on June 28th.