Exclusive: Watch Ansel Elgort Learn How to Drive Like a Badass in ‘Baby Driver’

Edgar Wright‘s love letter to the car movie, Baby Driver, must have been an incredibly tricky techinical film to shoot. Not only was he filming large-scale car chases practically, he was doing it quite literally to his own beat, matching the action to the film’s killer soundtrack in perfect syncopation. You can imagine all the elements that had to be in tune to pull it off, and a lot fell on Wright’s lead, Ansel Elgort, who had to sell every beat as the ultimate getaway man behind the wheel.

With Baby Driver arriving on Blu-ray today, we have an exclusive sneak peek at some of the behind-the-scenes content you’ll find on the packed lineup of Blu-ray and digital bonus materials. The clip we’ve got here is part of a longer feature that takes you inside Elgort’s training wheels, so to speak, where he trains with stunt drivers to lear how to pull of his vehicular mastery — and how to make it look like he’s doing it even when the car’s on a rig.

For more of what you'll find on the Blu-ray, check out the full list of features below.