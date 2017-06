Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx on Making ‘Baby Driver’ with Edgar Wright

0

It’s hard to make one great movie. But with Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wright has shown again and again he’s one of the best directors on our planet and someone that is wildly original and wholly unique. With his latest film, Baby Driver, Wright has taken the crime thriller genre and flipped it on its head by melding a musical, car chases, criminals, and slick heists into one unique movie. I could go on and on about what I loved but the end result is me strongly advising you to see this movie as soon as you can. Not just because it’s great, but because movies like this need to do well to remind the studios original films still matter and not everything needs to be a sequel or part of a huge universe of films.

If you’re not familiar with Baby Driver, it follows Baby (Ansel Elgort), a skilled getaway driver who always listens to music to drown out a hearing impairment he suffered as a child. When he falls for a local waitress (Lily Evans), he tries to escape from his life of crime. Baby Driver also stars also stars Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.

To help promote the film, last week I sat down with Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. They talked about why Edgar Wright is such a unique filmmaker, if they said yes as soon as they were offered the role, and Elgort talks about the incredible long take that’s near the beginning of the movie which they shot on the first day of filming. Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is the official synopsis and some images.

And here’s the official synopsis for Baby Driver:

A talented, young getaway driver relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss, he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

