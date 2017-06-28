‘Baby Driver': Enter for a Chance to Win a Signed Poster, Shades, Soundtrack + More!

0

Baby Driver is a truly unique film but that’s to be expected from an Edgar Wright joint. If you’ve been comin’ to Collider, you know that we love Wright ’round these parts and if you do, too… you’ll want to zero in on this prize package.

So what do we have? A framed movie poster signed by director/writer Wright and cast-members Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Lily James and Eiza Gonzalez. To go incognito, we’ve got some shades and an official movie hat. And trust us, you’ll want this, the official soundtrack. In case you’re not in the know (da hell?), Baby Driver concerns a great getaway driver (Elgort) who constantly has to listen to music because of a prior accident that’s left a ringing in his ear. So everything from T-Rex to The Damned to The Dave Brubeck Quartet helps him drown out the noise and just drive, baby.

So how do you enter for a chance to win? It’s simple, just login with your Facebook account or email address below. You can enter more than once by following our various social channels (within the enter portal below, follow the links). So get ready to have a kickass summer with Baby Driver and this prize pack.

-

Be sure and check out our review of the film by clicking here. Check out what Elgort, Foxx and Hamm have to say about the film by watching our interview from the junket, by clicking here. Come back to Collider for more Steven Weintraub interviews with Wright and the cast. And be cool, baby.

The official logline for the movie is below.