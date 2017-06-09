‘Baby Driver’: New Featurette Takes You Beat by Beat on the Music

0

I can’t wait to see Baby Driver, and one of the reasons why is I want to see how writer-director Edgar Wright has spun a unique movie musical where all of the action follows the soundtrack. Sony has released a new featurette explaining how Wright wrote the script with the soundtrack in mind, and when he sent the script to his actors, he included that soundtrack so they could read along with the music and get an idea of the cues he was going for.

The whole endeavor seems incredibly ambitious, but it appears that Wright has pulled it off. Early reviews for the movie are ecstatic (it currently boasts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), and I’ve heard that the way it plays is like a feature-length version of the scene in Shaun of the Dead where they beat up the zombie to the tune of “Don’t Stop Me Now.” I’m all in for a feature film based around this approach, especially when it looks as fun and as colorful as Baby Driver.

Check out the Baby Driver featurette below. The film opens June 28th, and stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.

