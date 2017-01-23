New ‘Baby Driver’ Images Reveal More of Edgar Wright’s Colorful Crew

0

If Baby Driver isn’t already on your film radar this year, let’s turn the beat around. It’s written and directed by Edgar Wright of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz fame. It stars an A-list cast, including Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers. It even infuses music into the story in such a way that the action is choreographed to the beats. Want more? Then check out these new images from the film.

CutPrintFilm spotted the stills, which highlight more of the cast. Divergent’s Ansel Elgort can be seen as the titular character, who works as a getaway driver for some nefarious individuals even though he suffers from tinnitus. To help drown out his condition, he listens to an eclectic mix of music while burning up the road.

Fans of Wright’s have likely seen the characters for Hamm, Foxx, and Eiza González (El Rey’s From Dusk Till Dawn), but the new batch of pics unveil Lily James as a waitress. The Walking Dead’s Jon Bernthal, not shown here, helps round out the cast.

See the new images below:

Wright previous told EW of the passion project:

I always wanted to do an action movie that was powered by music. It’s something that’s very much a part of my previous films and I thought of this idea of how to take that a stage further by having a character who listens to music the entire time. So, you have this young getaway driver who has to soundtrack his entire existence, particularly the bank robberies and fast getaways that come afterwards.

Baby Driver’s release date was pushed back a couple months from March 17th of this year to August 11th, where the film will open against the CHiPs remake, The Emoji Movie, and Charlize Theron’s new thriller The Coldest City.