‘Baby Driver’: New Trailer Cranks Up the “Tequila” and the Critical Praise

Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver premiered earlier this year at SXSW, so there are already reviews for it, and Sony has used those glowing notices to power a new trailer for the film. For those unfamiliar with the movie, it follows Baby (Ansel Elgort), a skilled getaway driver who always listens to music to drown out a hearing impairment he suffered as a child. When he falls for a local waitress (Lily Evans), he tries to escape from his life of crime.

However, you don’t really get those plot points in this new trailer. It’s all about the praise and the style, and that’s certainly one way to sell the movie. It’s a crowded marketplace, and you need to show that your movie is doing something unique, so this trailer uses “Tequila” to demonstrate how Wright is blending action and music in his movie. I’m already 100% sold on this picture, but if you need more convincing, this trailer should help. That being said, I don’t think it would hurt if Sony put out another trailer that was a little more focused on the plot and characters so that people had a better idea of what the movie was about.

Check out the trailer below, and if you want more on Baby Driver, I suggest coming back to the site at 2pm EST. Baby Driver opens June 28th and also stars Kevin Spacey, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.