New ‘Baby Driver’ Trailer Cranks up the Volume and Slams Down the Pedal

Sony has released a new Baby Driver trailer. The film stars Ansel Elgort as Baby, a getaway driver who suffers from a hearing impairment that requires him to listen to music in order to drown out the humming noise. When he falls for a local waitress (Lily James), he sees the chance to break free of his life of crime, but first must make a getaway from crime boss (Kevin Spacey).

Like the previous international trailer, this trailer uses “Radar Love”, but it uses it well and I can’t wait to see the music that director Edgar Wright has employed in the upcoming film. The film got rave reviews out of SXSW to the point where Sony decided to bump up the release date from August to June, so hopefully their zeal will be rewarded. In a summer that’s overstuffed with sequels, reboots, spinoffs, etc., it’s nice to see Wright still out there doing his thing, making films that were inspired by classics but transformed into something dazzling and unique.

The one thing that’s curiously missing from this trailer is the sense of humor. While that’s something that will clearly be part of the finished film (and we got a glimpse of it with the Michael Myers mask gag in the earlier trailer), it looks like Sony is pulling back on that element to highlight the music and action instead, pushing the movie more as a stylish crime film rather than a crime film with comedic elements.

Check out the new Baby Driver trailer below. The film opens June 28th and also stars Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.

Here’s the official synopsis for Baby Driver: