First ‘Baby Driver’ Reviews Praise Edgar Wright’s Uniquely Musical Actioner

0

While the film doesn’t open in theaters until this August, filmmaker Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated Baby Driver just had its world premiere at the SXSW 2017 Film Festival last night. An original story from Wright himself, the film stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver suffering from crippling tinnitus who constantly listens to music to drown out the ringing in his ears. Facing a chance to ditch the criminal life for good, the character gets coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey) on a heist that puts his entire future into doubt. That would seem to just be the tip of the iceberg, if the rollicking trailer is to be believed in all its antic, destructive glory.

And the word from both reviewers and fans has been radioactively glowing for the film thus far. Tracking Board went as far as to say that this should prove that Wright is “incapable of making a bad film” while The Hollywood Reporter was a little more measured though similarly very positive. The soundtrack has been the focus of much love, as you can see right below, and the action is also being praised as exhilarating and one of a kind. Is it August yet? Anybody?

You can check out a sampling of reviews and reactions right below.