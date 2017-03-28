‘Baby Driver’, ‘Suburbicon’, and More Get New Release Dates

0

With CinemaCon underway, a slew of new release dates have been announced. The most exciting among these new dates is that Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, which was previously slated for August 11th, has now been pushed up to June 28th. Wright’s last two movies, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and The World’s End were both released in the U.S. in August, but it’s great to see that his new film will be competing in the heart of the summer movie season. That June 28th is a Wednesday, so he’ll have a two-day jump on the films opening that weekend, which includes Amityville: The Awakening, Despicable Me 3, The House, and Wish Upon. While Despicable Me 3 is likely to win the weekend because that franchise makes an ungodly sum of money, Baby Driver should be stiff competition against the other new releases.

Paramount also laid out some new release dates for its upcoming slate. Its possible award-contender, Suburbicon, directed by George Clooney from a script by the Coen Brothers, is set for November 3rd. The 1950s-set noir drama stars Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and Julianne Moore. Few details are known about the plot, and Thor: Ragnarok is likely to win that weekend, but if Paramount is looking at an awards run, that first weekend in November is promising. That weekend will also see the release of A Bad Moms Christmas, which, if the first film is any indication, could have some serious legs throughout the holiday season.

The studio has also set Johnny Knoxville’s Action Point for March 23, 2018. The film “centers on the idea of comedy stuntman Knoxville and his cohorts operating their own irresponsible theme park,” and it will open against Lionsgate’s Robin Hood starring Taron Egerton, Sony’s adaptation of Peter Rabbit, and the animated movie Anubis.

John Krasinski’s horror film, A Quiet Place, has been set for April 13, 2018. Emily Blunt co-stars in the film, which will square off against an untitled Universal monster movie that has also carved out that date.

Finally, for those looking to the distant future, Universal has announced that their untitled Doctor Dolittle project starring Robert Downey Jr. is set for May 24, 2019. Stephen Gaghan (Gold) will direct and write the screenplay. If they’re hoping to win over families, they’re going to have some serious competition on that date since that’s when Warner Bros. is planning to release Minecraft.