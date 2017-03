0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 13th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Jeremy Jahns, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

New trailer for Wonder Woman

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep clearing schedules for The Post

Box Office Report

First trailer for Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver

First clip released for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

First clip and TV spot released for Transformers: The Last Knight

Mail Bag