First ‘Baby Driver’ Trailer Reveals Edgar Wright’s Music-Driven Actioner

0

Whether you found your way to Edgar Wright thanks to his TV work in the 90s or came to appreciate his unique sense of humor as writer and director of the “Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy” and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, you know that any time Wright rolls out a new project, it bears paying attention to. Enter Baby Driver, a music-driven action-thriller that makes its world premiere at SXSW 2017. And as the film makes its debut, so too does its first trailer. The film stars Ansel Elgort as a young getaway driver suffering from tinnitus who listens to music to drown out the ringing in his ears. The entire film is crafted to the beat of the music playing on the soundtrack, so we’re in for a wholly unique experience.

As I’ve said before, this film is my Star Wars: The Last Jedi—it’s my most anticipated movie of the year, so my hopes are sky high. This trailer delivers on pretty much every level, and my only minor complaint is that it looks to reveal a tad too much footage—although the joy of Wright’s films comes from their tight narrative and visual bombast, so this movie feels kind of unspoilable. I’m also thrilled to see cinematographer Bill Pope back with Wright after having shot Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and The World’s End to tremendous results.

In many ways, this feels like the kind of film Wright was born to make, combining his adeptness for visceral set pieces, spot on music cues, and playful comedy. The car chase sequences in particular look to be executed in dynamite fashion, and my envy of those who got to see Baby Driver tonight at SXSW is boundless. Cannot wait.

Watch the first Baby Driver trailer below, via EW. Written and directed by Wright, the film also stars Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx, Baby Driver opens August 11th.

And here’s the official synopsis for Baby Driver: