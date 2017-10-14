‘Baby Driver’: 58 Things We Learned from Edgar Wright’s Audio Commentaries

0

In the lead up to every new Edgar Wright film, there’s certainly excitement about the film itself, but there’s always added excitement about the eventual Blu-ray release and accompanying commentary track. Wright is a true lover of film, and thus is prone to packing the home video releases of his movies with tons of behind-the-scenes insights and goodies, which includes at least one insightful audio commentary from the filmmaker himself and sometimes multiple others featuring other folks from the production team and/or cast.

Baby Driver, one of the best films of 2017, is no exception, and now the film is out on Blu-ray and DVD for all to consume over and over again. The Blu-ray is packed to the brim with extras, from 20 minutes of extended scenes to a couple of deleted scenes, as well as copious behind-the-scenes featurettes that cover everything from the music to the stunts to the car chase sequences. And then, of course, there are two audio commentary tracks: one with just Wright, and another with Wright and his cinematographer Bill Pope, who also shot Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and The World’s End.

With the film now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, and given how insightful Wright’s commentary tracks are, I’ve gone through and listened to both Baby Driver tracks and pulled out some particularly insightful or amusing bits of trivia and information. There’s no substitute for the real thing, and I highly suggest actually listening to both commentary tracks because there’s plenty more included there (and they’re a delightful listen), but as a fan of the film, here’s some of the more notable things I learned about Baby Driver.