‘Baby Driver’: Over 50 Things to Know about Edgar Wright’s Music-Powered Action Film

0

I was bummed when Edgar Wright left Ant-Man because I wanted to see him make a movie in my native Atlanta. It turns out that time (and generous tax incentives) heal all wounds, because Wright not only came to Atlanta for his next movie, Baby Driver—he chose to set it in the city as well. So I was thrilled last year when I got to visit the set of the film along with a group of other journalists in April 2016 to see Wright at work.

For those who aren’t familiar with the movie, it follows Baby (Ansel Elgort), a skilled getaway driver who’s also losing his hearing. He’s always listening to music to drown out the humming in his ears, and when he decides to get away from his life of crime, he must contend with the crew of angry criminals he once worked with. The film also stars Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, and Flea.

During our visit, we learned some cool things about the movie, which I’ve helpfully divided up into sections below for your reading pleasure.