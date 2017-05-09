‘Baby Driver’ Featurette Dives into Baby’s Story

0

In Edgar Wright’s upcoming Baby Driver, Ansel Elgort plays the titular “Baby”, a getaway driver for bank robbers. While audiences have come to accept that criminals can also be heroes in Hollywood movies (look no further than the Fast & Furious franchise for that global acceptance), Baby Driver is a bit of a different animal since Baby is surrounded by bad guys. This isn’t a lovable crew, but Baby is supposed to be a lovable character.

Sony has released a new Baby Driver featurette shining a little light on how Baby stands alongside his fellow characters and why he has more of a clean conscience than the “sociopaths” and “psychopaths” that do the robberies. I doubt audiences will feel conflicted about Baby—a kid who’s slowly going deaf but is an amazing driver—isn’t that hard to root for, but I like that they’re selling the protagonist and the characters rather than “Look at these crazy set pieces we put together,” although I’m sure the heist, specifically set to music, will be pretty impressive.

Check out the Baby Driver featurette below. The film opens June 28th and also stars Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx.

Here’s the official synopsis for Baby Driver: