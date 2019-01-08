Watch an Animatronic Jack Black Baby Come to Life in ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls’

0

In recent years, Hollywood productions have come up with interesting ways of getting around the difficulties of having to work with baby actors on their projects. There’s the infamous Chuckesme animatronic doll from the last installment of the Twilight series, a Chucky-like creation that was deemed too creepy to use so they opted for a slightly less creepy CG baby instead. On the other extreme is the 2014 Oscar-winning biopic American Sniper, in which Bradley Cooper had to self-animate a plastic baby doll as a stand-in for the real thing, only to find that it made the final cut. But now, there’s a new contender in this not-so-prestigious category.

In Eli Roth‘s latest feature, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, there’s a scene that requires star Jack Black‘s character Jonathan Barnavelt to be turned into a baby. Except, because it’s a Roth flick and that wasn’t creepy enough, the incredibly creative and talented crew created an animatronic baby with the body of an infant and the head of a full-grown Jack Black. It’s a nightmare, but in this case, it’s actually supposed to be.

Watch the bonkers behind-the-scenes featurette showing off the nightmarish creation that is the animatronic Jack Black baby. (Hat tip to /Film for finding this monstrosity.):

