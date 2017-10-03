‘The Babysitter’ Trailer Teases Netflix’s Hot People Horror-Comedy

0

A new trailer for the upcoming Netflix horror-comedy The Babysitter is now here in all its gory glory. At first blush, this looks like it’s going to be a tale of terror following a group of attractive people being hunted down and slaughtered by a ruthless killer, but The Babysitter twists things a bit by turning the presumed victims into the perpetrators.

It would have been a nice reveal saved for the movie-watching experience itself, but this trailer goes to great lengths to offer up every conceivable beat before you ever get to see the film. However, it looks like The Babysitter is trying to pay homage to some classic horror films and high school rom-coms at the same time (think Fast Times at Ridgemont High meets Halloween meets Adventures in Babysitting, sort of), so it’ll be interesting to see how that attempted mash-up plays out. And hopefully there’s a little more left in the film to enjoy than what this trailer has already shown us.

Written by Brian Duffield (Insurgent, Jane Got a Gun) and directed by McG (Charlie’s Angels, Terminator Salvation) The Babysitter stars Bella Thorne, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and Judah Lewis. Look for it on Netflix Friday, October 13th.

Check out the trailer for The Babysitter below:

Netflix presents: human sacrifice with hot people. The Babysitter slashes to Netflix October 13.

Here’s the official synopsis: