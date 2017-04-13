This New Trailer for ‘The Bad Batch’ Got Me Shook

0

The Bad Batch, Ana Lily Amirpour’s highly anticipated follow-up film to her award-winning film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, takes place in an America where murderers, drug dealers, and illegal immigrants have been rounded up and deposited into a desert wasteland in or near Texas that is not officially part of the United States. These folks are the title characters, those labeled by society as undesirables, tattooed with an identification number, and then dropped on the wrong side of an electrified fence. This much isn’t clear in the new trailer for The Bad Batch, but thanks to our own Adam Chitwood‘s review of the film from TIFF, you’re now much more informed.

And yet the visuals on display in The Bad Batch should be enough to pique your interest if the writer/director and her assembled cast’s talent is not. Suki Waterhouse leads the film as Arlen, a young woman who pays a steep price to escape a bunch of cannibals and wander across the wasteland, meeting characters played by Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Giovanni Ribisi, and Jim Carrey, among others. Neon, who released this new trailer, will launch the film into theaters on June 23rd.

Watch the new trailer for The Bad Batch below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Bad Batch: