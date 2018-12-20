‘Bad Boys 4 Life’ Adds Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Charles Melton

0

I’ll believe Bad Boys 4 Life is a reality when cameras start rolling, but the project is certainly closer to a reality than it ever has been before. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Black) are set to direct from a script by Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan, and Chris Bremmer with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returning to play lead detective Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, respectively. Joe Pantoliano is also back to play Captain Howard.

Variety reports that Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Charles Melton will be newcomers to the Bad Boys franchise, with the latest installment involving a new threat emerges in Miami. According to Variety, Ludwig, Hudgens, and Melton are part of “a modern, highly specialized police unit” that collides with the old-school ways of Mike and Marcus. This means that these characters will probably either turn out to be antagonists or characters who are won over to the Bad Boys way of doing things, thus making them ripe for their own spinoff. Even if there’s conflict between the new crew and the Bad Boys, they won’t be the de facto antagonist. A villain role is still being sorted out.

Ludwig, Hudgens, and Melton are all rising stars. Ludwig had roles in The Hunger Games, Lone Survivor, and Grown Ups 2, and is currently one of the leads in The History Channel’s Vikings. Hudgens, who recently starred in Netflix’s The Princess Switch, is currently in theaters in the comedy Second Act, and she also has a role in the next Fox live event, Rent: Live, which premieres on January 27th. Finally, Melton plays Reggie on Riverdale and previously had roles on American Horror Story and Glee.

Filming on Bad Boys 4 Life is set to begin next month for a January 17, 2020 release date.