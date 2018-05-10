Sony Sets Release Dates for ‘Bad Boys for Life’ and ‘You Are My Friend’

0

Sony has set a couple of release dates for their upcoming titles. The bigger of the two is Bad Boys for Life, which has been in development for almost a decade. According to Variety, the studio has set January 17, 2020 for the action film, which has Martin Lawrence and Will Smith on board to return as Miami PD detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey. Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah (Black) will direct the upcoming sequel with Jerry Bruckheimer returning to produce.

To give you an idea of how long Bad Boys 3 has been in development, we were reporting on the film back in 2009, and in 2015, Sony first set a release date for February 17, 2017. Obviously, that didn’t really come together, and the film has cycled through directors and screenwriters. If it sticks to its Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in 2020, Smith and Lawrence will both be in their 50s when the movie is released. To give you some perspective, Smith was in his late 20s when the first Bad Boys was released back in 1995. It’s kind of bonkers to think that the franchise is going to span 25 years, but it’s kind of a bonkers series, so it’s fitting.

Sony has also scheduled their Mister Rogers movie You Are My Friend for an awards-friendly October 18, 2019 release date. The film is set to star Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers and will chronicle the friendship between Rogers and cynical journalist Tom Junod. Marielle Heller (Diary of a Teenage Girl) is set to direct from a script by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. The script first appeared on the Black List (a list of great unproduced screenplays) back in 2013.

While there are no new Tom Hanks movies scheduled for this year, You Are My Friend will join the war drama Greyhound and Toy Story 4 as other 2019 releases for the Oscar-winning actor.