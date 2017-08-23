Martin Lawrence Doesn’t Think ‘Bad Boys 3’ Will Happen

0

It’s been over 14 years since Bad Boys II invaded Cuba, and while Sony has been eager for Bad Boys 3 (aka Bad Boys For Life), the film has stalled out time and again. There was a time when it looked like the pieces were falling into place with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence set to return with Joe Carnahan directing for a 2018 release date, but then Carnahan left the project, the movie lost any release date, and now it’s stuck in limbo.

Lawrence recently spoke to EW, and he didn’t sound too optimistic about an upcoming third installment. “I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out. Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

For his part, Lawrence is eager to return, but with Smith’s busy schedule and no director attached, the project remains in development hell. Personally, while I would have loved to have seen Carnahan’s take on a Bad Boys movie, I think the only person who can really do these movies justice is Michael Bay. Bad Boys II isn’t Bay’s best movie, but it’s arguably his most Michael Bay movie. It’s unabashed, R-rated lunacy with no regard for good taste, logic, or international boundaries.

That being said, it seems like the person who’s really steering the ship here is Smith. The studio knows he’s essential to selling these movies, and as long as he’s off doing other project, there’s no way to do Bad Boys 3. My guess is that at some point, Smith will permanently bail on these movies and the studio will just go a reboot route, get two young actors, and see if they can make the franchise work again.

