‘Bad Boys for Life’ Official Trailer Brings Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Together Again

Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. The first official trailer for the Sony flick is here to confirm that, yes, the Bad Boys are back, they ain’t goin’ nowhere, they can’t be stopped now, and they are indeed Bad Boys for life.

But other than that, I don’t have Clue #1 about what is actually going on in this movie. Lowrey’s still riding high in expensive cars, Marcus is still ostensibly a family man, and Captain Howard is still frustrated by the Bad Boys to the point of chugging Pepto Bismol and swearing a bunch. Nothing’s really changed. So whatever it is that brings the Bad Boys back together, I’m sure it’ll be … interesting? Does it really matter though? If fans want to see Smith and Lawrence together again as the title team, the fact that this movie exists at all will be enough of a reason to head to the theater.

Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah from a screenplay by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner, and a story by Peter Craig, Carnahan, and Bremner, Smith and Lawrence return alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano. Bad Boys for Life rides on January 17, 2020.

Check out the official trailer for Bad Boys for Life below:

