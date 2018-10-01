‘Bad Boys 3′ is In the Works at Sony Pictures

0

Will Smith reportedly has a major project coming down the pipeline that doesn’t even require having a midlife crisis thousands of feet above the Grand Canyon. Variety reports that Sony Pictures is on the cusp of giving the greenlight to Bad Boys For Life, the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise that began in 1995. Although nothing is set in stone, the plan is for the film to arrive in theaters by Martin Luther King Jr. weekend 2020, fifteen years after Bad Boys 2 took in $273 million worldwide.

“If we’re going to make another Bad Boys after 15 years, it’s got to be next-level great,” said Columbia Pictures President Sanford Panitch.

Apparently, the studio has finally landed on the right creative combination after decades of stalls, starts, and script drafts from the likes of David Guggenheim (Designated Survivor) and Joe Carnahan (The Grey). The latest draft comes from The Wedding Ringer writer Chris Bremner, who the studio claims has injected the story with the same level of action and humor as the original films. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah—the duo behind the pilot for FX’s Snowfall—are onboard to helm the project.

Smith is reportedly already attached to return to the franchise, while co-star Martin Lawrence has yet to sign on the dotted line.

The first two Bad Boys films were directed by explosion aficionado Michael Bay and followed a pair of Los Angeles narcotics detectives Marcus Burnett (Smith) and Mike Lowery (Lawrence). You may remember Bad Boys 2 as the reason you’ll never feel safe behind one of those car-transporting trucks ever again. The franchise also starred Tea Leoni, Gabrielle Union, Peter Stormare, and Joe Pantoliano.

For now, production on Bad Boys For Life is tentatively set to begin in early 2019. What do you think? Down for another Bad Boys movie or should Burnett and Lowery hung it up for good?