‘Bad Boys’ Could Get a Spinoff TV Series Starring Gabrielle Union

So while Bad Boys III might never happen, there is talk circulating this morning about a potential TV spinoff for the action franchise. According to Deadline, the untitled project is currently being shopped to networks, and would focus on Bad Boys II star Gabrielle Union‘s character. If you recall, Union played Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, an undercover agent with the DEA. She’s also the sister of Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), and became romantically involved with Marcus’ partner, Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey (Will Smith).

The script is being written by The Blacklist writers-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, and comes at a time when Union’s current TV series, Being Mary Jane, is wrapping next year with a series finale movie.

Now, as Deadline points out, there are no official comments on the project yet, and the idea and production side of it came from Union’s management company, so, take that into consideration. But it doesn’t sound like a bad idea …

As far as Bad Boys III goes, director Joe Carnahan was set to take the helm. A year ago, he told us some tidbits about the movie, including it having multiple villains. But then in March of this year, Carnahan left the project, reportedly over creative differences, and since then there has not been an update as to whether the studio would be searching for a new director, reworking Carnahan’s script, or just shelving it altogether. It’s already been 14 years since Bad Boys II though, so maybe they figure, what’s the rush? I’m actually shocked they haven’t done a TV reboot with a younger cast like Lethal Weapon on Fox (which is surprisingly fun). But if a series starring Union does come to fruition, perhaps that’s the best place for the franchise to go next.

