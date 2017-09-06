‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ Red-Band Trailer Teases the NSFW Joys of the Season

0

STXfilms has released a new red-band trailer for the comedy sequel A Bad Moms Christmas. The follow-up finds Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn reprising their roles from the breakout comedy hit for a holiday-themed sequel that introduces their own mothers, played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon respectively.

This trailer offers up a tease of plenty of NSFW antics that audiences will find in this sequel, which also promises some terrific comedic combinations with the actresses that join the ensemble this time around.

Check out the Bad Moms Christmas red-band trailer below. Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the film also stars Jay Hernandez, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, and David Walton. A Bad Moms Christmas opens in theaters on November 3rd.

Here’s the official synopsis for A Bad Moms Christmas: