Exclusive ‘Bad Samaritan’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of the David Tennant Serial Killer Movie

We at Collider have an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming thriller Bad Samaritan to share with our readers today. Written by Wicker Park and Apt Pupil scribe Brandon Boyce and directed by Dean Devlin (Geostorm), the film stars Robert Sheehan as a valet who develops a scam to burglarize the houses of rich customers. But when he enters the house of David Tennant’s character, he discovers a woman (Kerry Condon) being held captive in his home, and thus begins a journey towards rescuing the woman while also avoiding being brutally killed by one very dangerous individual.

In this behind-the-scenes featurette, Devlin talks a bit about the story while Kerry Condon discusses the experience of working with Tennant, who was perfectly genial offscreen but turned into a completely different person when the cameras began rolling.

Devlin has had a long career as a writer and producer on films like Independence Day and Stargate as well as the TNT series The Librarians, but this marks an exciting departure in terms of tone and material for the filmmaker.

Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette in the video below. Produced by Devlin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Marc Roskin, the Electric Entertainment film also stars Carlito Olivero and Jacqueline Byers and opens in theaters on May 4th.

