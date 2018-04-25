L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘Bad Samaritan’ Screening and Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Do you like David Tennant? Are you looking forward to seeing him play a kidnapper in Bad Samaritan? Are you a fan of seeing movies before they’re in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area May 1st And, finally, would you like to see David Tennant and director Dean Devlin do a Q&A after you see the movie for free? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On May 1st at 7:30pm at the ArcLight Sherman Oaks, Collider is partnering up with ArcLight Cinemas for an early screening of Bad Samaritan and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with David Tennant and director Dean Devlin.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Bad Samaritan Before it’s in Theaters!” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Saturday the 28th at 11am PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening later that day.

Again, this screening is in Sherman Oaks on May 1st at 7:30pm. Hope to see some of you at the screening.

Written by Wicker Park and Apt Pupil scribe Brandon Boyce and directed by Dean Devlin (Geostorm), the film stars Robert Sheehan as a valet who develops a scam to burglarize the houses of rich customers. But when he enters the house of David Tennant’s character, he discovers a woman (Kerry Condon) being held captive in his home, and thus begins a journey towards rescuing the woman while also avoiding being brutally killed by one very dangerous individual. Produced by Devlin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Marc Roskin, the Electric Entertainment film also stars Carlito Olivero and Jacqueline Byers and opens in theaters on May 4th.

For more on the film you can watch the featurette below.

