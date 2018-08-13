Facebook Messenger

‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Cast Posters Feature Some Very Good-Lookin’ People

August 13, 2018

20th Century Fox has released new character posters for Bad Times at the El Royale and oh lordy are they some fine folks. This story tells the story of seven strangers who meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale and, over the course of one fateful night, secrets are unearthed. Never fear, because everyone will have a last shot at redemption before everything goes to hell.

The film’s all-star cast includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth, all featured in these new posters. Writer-director Drew Goddard‘s film, produced by Goddard and Jeremy Latcham, arrives in theaters this October 12th.

Check out all the posters below:

Image via 20th Century Fox

Image via 20th Century Fox

Image via 20th Century Fox

Image via 20th Century Fox

Image via 20th Century Fox

Image via 20th Century Fox

Image via 20th Century Fox

And for more on Bad Times at the El Royale, be sure to take a look at these recent write-ups:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell. Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo lead an all-star cast in BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE.

