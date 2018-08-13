‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Cast Posters Feature Some Very Good-Lookin’ People

0

20th Century Fox has released new character posters for Bad Times at the El Royale and oh lordy are they some fine folks. This story tells the story of seven strangers who meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale and, over the course of one fateful night, secrets are unearthed. Never fear, because everyone will have a last shot at redemption before everything goes to hell.

The film’s all-star cast includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth, all featured in these new posters. Writer-director Drew Goddard‘s film, produced by Goddard and Jeremy Latcham, arrives in theaters this October 12th.

Check out all the posters below:

Here’s the official synopsis: