20th Century Fox Is Saying “Welcome to the El Royale” at Comic-Con

One of my most anticipated movies later this year is Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale. It’s Goddard’s first feature as a director since The Cabin in the Woods and after seeing the trailer and about fifteen minutes of the movie at an early press day, I can say with a tremendous amount of confidence the film is going to be worth the wait.

If you’re just hearing about Bad Times at the El Royale now, the the follows seven strangers in 1969 who end up at the mysterious El Royale hotel and are offered a shot at redemption before everything goes to hell. Among the gathered rogues: a down-on-his-luck priest (Jeff Bridges), a singer named Darlene Sweet (Cynthia Erivo), an impressionable Southern girl (Cailee Spaeny) and her older sister (Dakota Johnson), a vacuum cleaner salesman (Jon Hamm), and — perhaps most enigmatically — a charismatic cult leader, played by Chris Hemsworth.

With the film arriving in theaters October 12th, Fox is ramping up the promotion for the movie by having people dressed up as the El Royale bellhops at local Gaslamp area hotels to take pictures with San Diego Comic-Con attendees. They’re also handing out branded luggage tags. Check out some pics below along with the official synopsis.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bad Times at the El Royale: