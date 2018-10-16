Drew Goddard on Cast-Created Key Scenes in ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

0

-

It’s been six years since the release of The Cabin in the Woods, but Drew Goddard is finally back behind the lens for a new film, Bad Times at the El Royale. You’ve seen it, right? If the answer to that question is a “no,” you better get on it and if you need a little more encouragement, check out Haleigh Foutch’s review of the movie right here.

The film takes place at a hotel called the El Royale. It used to be a glamorous hotspot, but now the near-empty location only really attracts those who are just passing through, like vacuum salesman Laramie Seymour Sullivan (Jon Hamm) and a super talented yet undervalued singer named Darlene Sweet (Cynthia Erivo). The stellar ensemble also includes Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman and Chris Hemsworth, all playing characters with some wild eccentricities, agendas and secrets that all converge to create one especially explosive night at the El Royale.

I recently had the chance to chat with Goddard about the production. We discussed the choice to shoot on film, the top-secret nature of some of the material, the portions of the film that the cast came up with themselves, and much more. You can catch it all in the video interview at the top of this article and, in case you missed it, click here for my chat with Bridges, Erivo and Pullman, and click here for my video interview with Hamm, Johnson and Spaeny. Bad Times at the El Royale is playing in theaters nationwide now.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bad Times at the El Royale: