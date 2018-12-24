Watch 10 Full Minutes of ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

0

There’s a contingent of people who bemoan the lack of original movies at the theaters. They look at all the sequels, remakes, reboots, and other kinds of adaptations and wonder where the original movies are. If these people didn’t end up seeing Bad Times at the El Royale, then they should probably stow it with their complaints. Drew Goddard out-Tarantino’d Tarantino with his new movie that sees seven strangers meet up in a mysterious motel called the El Royale. The film only grossed $17 million domestic, but thankfully you can catch it right now. The film is available on digital and will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 1, 2019. Kick off your new year right by picking up this film.

But if you need more convincing, 20th Century Fox has released an extended preview of the film. Arguably, this is something they should have done back in October, but it is what it is. The 10-minute preview takes place early in the film and shows Goddard’s mastery at not just introducing characters and setting, but positioning everything so it feels natural. When you consider that most of the film takes place in a single location but the film never feels static, that’s quite the accomplishment.

Check out the Bad Times at the El Royale extended preview below, and click on the respective links for Haleigh Foutch’s review from Fantastic Fest, my interview with Goddard, and Adam Chitwood’s interview with DP Seamus McGarvey.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bad Times at the El Royale: