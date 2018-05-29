First ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Images Let Us Revel in Shirtless Chris Hemsworth

0

One of my most-anticipated films of 2018 is Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale. The first directorial effort from Goddard since The Cabin in the Woods, the plot follows seven strangers in 1969 who end up at the mysterious El Royale hotel and are offered a shot at redemption before everything goes to hell.

Now we have a few more details on the plot and characters courtesy of EW:

Among the gathered rogues: a down-on-his-luck priest (Jeff Bridges), a singer named Darlene Sweet (Cynthia Erivo), an impressionable Southern girl (Cailee Spaeny) and her older sister (Dakota Johnson), a vacuum cleaner salesman (Jon Hamm), and — perhaps most enigmatically — a charismatic and shirt-averse cult leader, played by Chris Hemsworth.

The seventh is the young concierge of Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, who is played by Lewis Pullman.

However, plot details are still being kept largely under wraps, although Goddard says it’s a “love letter” to 60s film noir and crime fiction, plus a chance to helm an ensemble picture. Additionally, while it may sound like this is Cabin in the Woods but with action movies, Goddard notes that it’s not really in line with the plot of his masterful horror film:

What they have in common, he says, is a shared “sense of danger,” something he often finds is lacking in big-budget, franchise productions. “It definitely shares the boldness in choice that Cabin has,” he says of Bad Times. “We certainly don’t play it safe.”

Check out the images below from both EW and Empire. Bad Times at the El Royale opens October 5th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bad Times at the El Royale: