8 ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Posters Have the Guests Checking In on the Borderline

20th Century Fox has released eight character posters for Bad Times at the El Royale. The first directorial effort from director Drew Goddard since The Cabin in the Woods, the plot follows seven strangers in 1969 who end up at the mysterious El Royale hotel and are offered a shot at redemption before everything goes to hell. Among the gathered rogues: a down-on-his-luck priest (Jeff Bridges), a singer named Darlene Sweet (Cynthia Erivo), an impressionable Southern girl (Cailee Spaeny) and her older sister (Dakota Johnson), a vacuum cleaner salesman (Jon Hamm), and — perhaps most enigmatically — a charismatic and shirt-averse cult leader, played by Chris Hemsworth.

This is one of my most anticipated movies of the fall, and I’m hoping that Fox will bring the film to TIFF as part of the Midnight Madness lineup. I can definitely see that crowd losing it for this cast and this director, especially if the film lives up to its premise. These posters don’t give much away, although it’s telling that the one character we know nothing about, played by Nick Offerman, is the only one in the poster who’s clearly armed. That being said, it wouldn’t surprised me if the other guests are incredibly dangerous as well.

Bad Times at the El Royale opens October 5th and also stars Lewis Pullman.

