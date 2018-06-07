First ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Trailer Promises a Good Time at the Movies

0

The first trailer for writer/director Drew Goddard‘s trippy thriller Bad Times at the El Royale is a thing to behold. What starts out as a kind of quirky, Wes Anderson-esque comedy about the title hotel that straddles the state line between California and Nevada soon morphs into a tense murder-mystery where it’s revealed that the guests aren’t who they claim to be, but then it takes another turn into a mind-bending story of voyeurism and violence. I don’t know what to expect from this movie except greatness. It’s Goddard’s first feature as a director since The Cabin in the Woods and it certainly has some vibes carrying over from that genre-bending film, so I for one am here for it.

Starring Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth, Bad Times at the El Royale opens October 5th.

Check out the bonkers first trailer for Bad Times at the El Royale below:

And here’s your official trailer for Bad Times at the El Royale:

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption… before everything goes to hell. Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo lead an all-star cast in BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE.

