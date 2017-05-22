10 Bad Sequels to Great Movies

0

It’s hard enough to make one great movie, let alone a sequel to said great movie. More often than not, trying to capture lightning in a bottle twice just doesn’t work out (The Godfather Part II is a miracle), and in the worst cases, the horrible drop-off in quality can retroactively taint the original film. Which is why most great movies just leave it at that. One and done. There are, however, a number of examples of bad sequels made from genuinely great movies. So we here at Collider put our heads together and came up with some of the most glaring examples.

A caveat: This list excludes Direct-to-DVD sequels from consideration. In most of those cases the filmmakers didn’t even attempt to hit the same quality of the original, as the goal was mainly a cash-grab. So for the purposes of this list, we focused on theatrical releases only.