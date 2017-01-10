‘La La Land’, ‘Arrival’, and ‘Nocturnal Animals’ Lead BAFTA Nominations

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts have announced the nominees for the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards—i.e. the BAFTAs, which are sometimes called the “British Oscars.” Unsurprisingly, La La Land continues to dominate the awards conversation with a leading 11 nominations, followed by nine nominations each for Arrival and, somewhat surprisingly, Nocturnal Animals. Filmmaker Tom Ford’s literary adaptation didn’t strike a huge chord with critics (although I’m a fan), but it did manage to win a surprise Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Sunday and now has scored a number of BAFTA noms, including Best Director, Best Actor for Jake Gyllenhaal, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Supporting Actor for Taylor-Johnson.
The Best Film category is filled out by La La Land, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, and the Cannes-winning I, Daniel Blake, while Best British Film nominees include Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Andrea Arnold’s American Honey.
Another surprise: Emily Blunt’s SAG nomination for Best Actress for The Girl on the Train was no fluke, as BAFTA went with Blunt as well in favor of other Oscar contenders like Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).
The BAFTAs are a somewhat solid predictor of Oscar glory—all of the BAFTA nominees for Best Film have gone on to land a Best Picture Oscar nomination since 2012 save for one exception, last year’s Carol. I’d be surprised if I, Daniel Blake made the Oscar cut, but stranger things have happened. And the further profile raising of Nocturnal Animals just as Oscar nomination voting is underway is curious, and has me thinking if that film may pick up more nods than people are predicting—Jake Gyllenhaal for Best Actor is not something I’d be unhappy with. We’ll find out in short order, but for now take a look at the full list of BAFTA nominees below. The winners will be announced on February 12th.
BEST FILM
ARRIVAL Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder
I, DANIEL BLAKE Rebecca O’Brien
LA LA LAND Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward,
Kevin J. Walsh
MOONLIGHT Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
AMERICAN HONEY Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy
DENIAL Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare
FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram
I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison
UNDER THE SHADOW Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Girl With All the Gifts: MIKE CAREY (Writer), CAMILLE GATIN (Producer)
The Hard Stop: GEORGE AMPONSAH (Writer/Director/Producer), DIONNE WALKER (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness: PETER MIDDLETON (Writer/Director/Producer), JAMES SPINNEY (Writer/Director), JO-JO ELLISON (Producer)
The Pass: JOHN DONNELLY (Writer), BEN A. WILLIAMS (Director)
Under the Shadow: BABAK ANVARI (Writer/Director), EMILY LEO, OLIVER ROSKILL, LUCAN TOH (Producers)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
DHEEPAN Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
JULIETA Pedro Almodóvar
MUSTANG Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert
SON OF SAUL László Nemes, Gábor Sipos
TONI ERDMANN Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski
DOCUMENTARY
13th Ava DuVernay
THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK- THE TOURING YEARS Ron Howard
THE EAGLE HUNTRESS Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney
WEINER Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
ANIMATED FILM
FINDING DORY Andrew Stanton
KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS Travis Knight
MOANA Ron Clements, John Musker
ZOOTROPOLIS Byron Howard, Rich Moore
DIRECTOR
ARRIVAL Denis Villeneuve
I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach
LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan
NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
HELL OR HIGH WATER Taylor Sheridan
I, DANIEL BLAKE Paul Laverty
LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan
MOONLIGHT Barry Jenkins
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
ARRIVAL Eric Heisserer
HACKSAW RIDGE Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
HIDDEN FIGURES Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
LION Luke Davies
NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford