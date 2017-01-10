‘La La Land’, ‘Arrival’, and ‘Nocturnal Animals’ Lead BAFTA Nominations

0

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts have announced the nominees for the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards—i.e. the BAFTAs, which are sometimes called the “British Oscars.” Unsurprisingly, La La Land continues to dominate the awards conversation with a leading 11 nominations, followed by nine nominations each for Arrival and, somewhat surprisingly, Nocturnal Animals. Filmmaker Tom Ford’s literary adaptation didn’t strike a huge chord with critics (although I’m a fan), but it did manage to win a surprise Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe for Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Sunday and now has scored a number of BAFTA noms, including Best Director, Best Actor for Jake Gyllenhaal, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Supporting Actor for Taylor-Johnson.

The Best Film category is filled out by La La Land, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, and the Cannes-winning I, Daniel Blake, while Best British Film nominees include Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Andrea Arnold’s American Honey.

Another surprise: Emily Blunt’s SAG nomination for Best Actress for The Girl on the Train was no fluke, as BAFTA went with Blunt as well in favor of other Oscar contenders like Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins).

The BAFTAs are a somewhat solid predictor of Oscar glory—all of the BAFTA nominees for Best Film have gone on to land a Best Picture Oscar nomination since 2012 save for one exception, last year’s Carol. I’d be surprised if I, Daniel Blake made the Oscar cut, but stranger things have happened. And the further profile raising of Nocturnal Animals just as Oscar nomination voting is underway is curious, and has me thinking if that film may pick up more nods than people are predicting—Jake Gyllenhaal for Best Actor is not something I’d be unhappy with. We’ll find out in short order, but for now take a look at the full list of BAFTA nominees below. The winners will be announced on February 12th.

BEST FILM

ARRIVAL Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

I, DANIEL BLAKE Rebecca O’Brien

LA LA LAND Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward,

Kevin J. Walsh

MOONLIGHT Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

AMERICAN HONEY Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

DENIAL Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

UNDER THE SHADOW Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts: MIKE CAREY (Writer), CAMILLE GATIN (Producer)

The Hard Stop: GEORGE AMPONSAH (Writer/Director/Producer), DIONNE WALKER (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness: PETER MIDDLETON (Writer/Director/Producer), JAMES SPINNEY (Writer/Director), JO-JO ELLISON (Producer)

The Pass: JOHN DONNELLY (Writer), BEN A. WILLIAMS (Director)

Under the Shadow: BABAK ANVARI (Writer/Director), EMILY LEO, OLIVER ROSKILL, LUCAN TOH (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

DHEEPAN Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

JULIETA Pedro Almodóvar

MUSTANG Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert

SON OF SAUL László Nemes, Gábor Sipos

TONI ERDMANN Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

DOCUMENTARY

13th Ava DuVernay

THE BEATLES: EIGHT DAYS A WEEK- THE TOURING YEARS Ron Howard

THE EAGLE HUNTRESS Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

NOTES ON BLINDNESS Peter Middleton, James Spinney

WEINER Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

ANIMATED FILM

FINDING DORY Andrew Stanton

KUBO AND THE TWO STRINGS Travis Knight

MOANA Ron Clements, John Musker

ZOOTROPOLIS Byron Howard, Rich Moore

DIRECTOR

ARRIVAL Denis Villeneuve

I, DANIEL BLAKE Ken Loach

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

HELL OR HIGH WATER Taylor Sheridan

I, DANIEL BLAKE Paul Laverty

LA LA LAND Damien Chazelle

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA Kenneth Lonergan

MOONLIGHT Barry Jenkins

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ARRIVAL Eric Heisserer

HACKSAW RIDGE Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

HIDDEN FIGURES Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

LION Luke Davies

NOCTURNAL ANIMALS Tom Ford