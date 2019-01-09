‘The Favourite’ Leads BAFTA Nominations; ‘Black Panther’ Nearly Shut Out

0

The EE British Academy Film Awards have announced nominations for their 2019 ceremony. The BAFTAs, as they’re more commonly called, are essentially the “British Oscars”, as voters select the very best in film and British film simultaneously. The critical darling The Favourite fell back in favor with this voting group as it scored a whopping 12 nominations including Best Film and Outstanding British Film, leading any other film in total nominations. Next in line with seven nominations each is A Star Is Born, Roma, First Man, and, yes, Bohemian Rhapsody. The Bryan Singer-directed Queen biopic failed to land a Best Film nomination but it did score an Outstanding British Film nomination in addition to Best Actor for Rami Malek.

While there’s no voter overlap between the BAFTAs and the Oscars, it can give you an idea of how a large voting body behaves when selecting the best films of the year. The film getting the biggest boost from the BAFTAs here is probably the acclaimed Polish film Cold War, which scored Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Cinematography in addition to Foreign Language Film. Could Pawel Pawlikowski possibly show up in the Best Director category at the Oscars? I wouldn’t rule it out. On the flipside, Black Panther only landed a single nomination: Best Visual Effects. That could be owing to a simple cultural divide—that Black Panther and similarly Vice play better to American audiences. Or it could be a sign of the Oscars’ worst nightmare: a Dark Knight-like Best Picture snub.

Check out the full list of BAFTA nominations below. The winners will be announced in a ceremony on February 10th.

BEST FILM

BLACKkKLANSMAN Jason Blum, Spike Lee, Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele

THE FAVOURITE Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Lee Magiday

GREEN BOOK Jim Burke, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Charles B. Wessler

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez

A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper, Bill Gerber, Lynette Howell Taylor

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

BEAST Michael Pearce, Kristian Brodie, Lauren Dark, Ivana MacKinnon

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Bryan Singer, Graham King, Anthony McCarten

THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

McQUEEN Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Andee Ryder, Nick Taussig

STAN & OLLIE Jon S. Baird, Faye Ward, Jeff Pope

YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Lynne Ramsay, Rosa Attab, Pascal Caucheteux, James Wilson

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

APOSTASY Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

BEAST Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

A CAMBODIAN SPRING Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

PILI Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)

RAY & LIZ Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

CAPERNAUM Nadine Labaki, Khaled Mouzanar

COLD WAR Paweł Pawlikowski, Tanya Seghatchian, Ewa Puszczyńska

DOGMAN Matteo Garrone

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón, Gabriela Rodríguez

SHOPLIFTERS Hirokazu Kore-eda, Kaoru Matsuzaki

DOCUMENTARY

FREE SOLO Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

McQUEEN Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

RBG Julie Cohen, Betsy West

THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD Peter Jackson

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS Tim Wardle, Grace Hughes-Hallett, Becky Read

ANIMATED FILM

INCREDIBLES 2 Brad Bird, John Walker

ISLE OF DOGS Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord

DIRECTOR

BLACKkKLANSMAN Spike Lee

COLD WAR Paweł Pawlikowski

THE FAVOURITE Yorgos Lanthimos

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón

A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

COLD WAR Janusz Głowacki, Paweł Pawlikowski

THE FAVOURITE Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

GREEN BOOK Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

ROMA Alfonso Cuarón

VICE Adam McKay

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BLACKkKLANSMAN Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott

CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME? Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

FIRST MAN Josh Singer

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Barry Jenkins

A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

LEADING ACTRESS

GLENN CLOSE The Wife

LADY GAGA A Star Is Born

MELISSA McCARTHY Can You Ever Forgive Me?

OLIVIA COLMAN The Favourite

VIOLA DAVIS Widows

LEADING ACTOR

BRADLEY COOPER A Star Is Born

CHRISTIAN BALE Vice

RAMI MALEK Bohemian Rhapsody

STEVE COOGAN Stan & Ollie

VIGGO MORTENSEN Green Book

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

AMY ADAMS Vice

CLAIRE FOY First Man

EMMA STONE The Favourite

MARGOT ROBBIE Mary Queen of Scots

RACHEL WEISZ The Favourite

SUPPORTING ACTOR

ADAM DRIVER BlacKkKlansman

MAHERSHALA ALI Green Book

RICHARD E. GRANT Can You Ever Forgive Me?

SAM ROCKWELL Vice

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET Beautiful Boy

ORIGINAL MUSIC

BLACKkKLANSMAN Terence Blanchard

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Nicholas Britell

ISLE OF DOGS Alexandre Desplat

MARY POPPINS RETURNS Marc Shaiman

A STAR IS BORN Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson