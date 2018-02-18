‘Three Billboards’ Wins Big at the BAFTAs as the Oscar Race Gets Clearer

0

The British Academy of Television Arts has announced the winners for the EE British Academy Film Awards for 2018, otherwise known as the BAFTAs. The BAFTA winners are a key stop on the way to the Oscars, as they are not only a prestigious organization in their own right, but give us a preview of how a voting body made up of industry professionals using a preferential ballot might go. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water led going into the ceremony with 12 nominations, and it came away with three wins including Best Director—with the BAFTA and DGA in hand, del Toro is now the heavy favorite to win this category at the Oscars.

But the big BAFTAs winner was Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won five awards including Best Film, Actress (Frances McDormand), Supporting Actor (Sam Rockwell), Original Screenplay, and hilariously, Best British Film. Indeed, while the movie takes on racial politics in America, it was a British production from a British-Irish writer/director. Three Billboards clearly went over well with the BAFTAs given all the nominations, and it was the favorite to win Best Picture here so none of this is a huge surprise.

So what do the winners tell us about the impending Oscar race? Well I still think Best Picture is fairly wide open—Three Billboards is far more divisive in the U.S. than it was across the pond, and the last three BAFTA Best Picture winners were La La Land, The Revenant, and Boyhood, which all failed to win Best Picture at the Oscars. So yeah, Best Picture is still a crapshoot as far as I’m concerned.

But with Allison Janney‘s Best Supporting Actress win here that category is likely sewn up, although there always exists the possibility for an upset when it comes to the Supporting categories. Eyes were on whether Lesley Manville or Laurie Metcalf might surprise at the BAFTAs, but instead the Janney train kept on rolling.

The other major category I had my eye on was Best Cinematography. Roger Deakins won the BAFTA for his stunning work on Blade Runner 2049, but despite being nominated 14 times at the Oscars, he’s never won an Academy Award. His biggest competition at the Oscars is from Dunkirk and The Shape of Water, but with this BAFTA win in hand I’m starting to think this might finally be his year.

And Baby Driver took the Best Editing trophy in something of a minor surprise, as Dunkirk is a formidable force here. Could Baby Driver go all the way? Since the BAFTAs adopted the preferential ballot in 2012, every Best Editing BAFTA winner has won the Oscar except for Rush, which wasn’t nominated at the Oscars.

Additionally, Best Score is one to keep an eye on. Alexandre Desplat has been the frontrunner for his terrific Shape of Water score, but Johnny Greenwood‘s surprise Oscar nomination for Phantom Thread had some wondering if he could take the win. Desplat won the BAFTA, and since 2013 the BAFTA and Oscar for Best Score/Film Music has matched perfectly. We shall see.

For now, see what the Brits thought about 2017 in film by checking out the full list of BAFTA winners below.

BEST FILM

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Emilie Georges, Luca Guadagnino, Marco Morabito, Peter Spears

DARKEST HOUR Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski

DUNKIRK Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas

THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh – WINNER

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

DARKEST HOUR Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten, Douglas Urbanski

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin, David Schneider

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson, Jack Tarling

LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Alice Birch

PADDINGTON 2 Paul King, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin – WINNER



OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

THE GHOUL Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (Producers)

I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director), Emily Morgan (Producer) – WINNER

JAWBONE Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer), Thomas Napper (Director)

KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen (Director)

LADY MACBETH Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ELLE Paul Verhoeven, Saïd Ben Saïd

FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER Angelina Jolie, Rithy Panh

THE HANDMAIDEN Park Chan-wook, Syd Lim – WINNER

LOVELESS Andrey Zvyagintsev, Alexander Rodnyansky

THE SALESMAN Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy

DOCUMENTARY

CITY OF GHOSTS Matthew Heineman

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck – WINNER

ICARUS Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

JANE Brett Morgen

ANIMATED FILM

COCO Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson – WINNER

LOVING VINCENT Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Ivan Mactaggart

MY LIFE AS A COURGETTE Claude Barras, Max Karli

DIRECTOR

BLADE RUNNER 2049 Denis Villeneuve

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME Luca Guadagnino

DUNKIRK Christopher Nolan

THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro – WINNER

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

GET OUT Jordan Peele

I, TONYA Steven Rogers

LADY BIRD Greta Gerwig

THE SHAPE OF WATER Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh – WINNER

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME James Ivory – WINNER

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider

FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL Matt Greenhalgh

MOLLY’S GAME Aaron Sorkin

PADDINGTON 2 Simon Farnaby, Paul King