Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Ballers’ to End After Season 5

Ballers Season 5 will be the end of the road for the HBO comedy series. The upcoming fifth season will be the last, it was announced earlier this week ahead of the Season 5 premiere on Sunday, August 25th. Created by Stephen Levinson and executive produced by the team behind Entourage, the show launched in 2015 as a star vehicle for Dwayne Johnson. Indeed, between Fast & Furious movies, launching new franchises, and spearheading a production company, you may have forgotten that Johnson has also been starring on an HBO TV series for all this time.

The show’s fifth season was crafted with a conclusion in mind, so don’t fret folks—this isn’t a case of a series being cancelled mid-stream. Johnson confirmed the news on his Instagram account with a heartfelt message:

Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO’s BALLERS My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show.

I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS.

This SUNDAY on @HBO.

The series stood as HBO’s most-watched scripted comedy series, although Barry’s ratings absolutely exploded this past spring in Season 2 after it became the follow-up show to the final season of Game of Thrones. The Ballers Season 4 finale picked up 600,000 viewers, but Barry’s Season 2 finale pulled in 2.21 million.

It’s kind of amazing Johnson stayed on this show for so long, and he’s no doubt looking forward to having more time in his already insanely busy schedule going forward. He’s got Jumanji: The Next Level and Jungle Cruise in the can, and he’s about to shoot the Netflix thriller Red Notice in 2020, followed by his highly anticipated DC debut in Black Adam. As for Ballers, five seasons is not too shabby at all.

The fifth and final season premieres this Sunday on HBO.