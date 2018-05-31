‘Adrift’ Director Baltasar Kormakur on Why He Used Non-Linear Storytelling

0

With the survival drama Adrift opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with director Baltasar Kormakur to talk about bringing the incredible true story to the screen. If you’re not familiar with the film, Adrift is based on the true story of sailors Tami Oldham (Shailene Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Sam Claflin), who set out on a transpacific journey only to get caught in a massive hurricane and lost adrift at sea. With Richard badly injured and their boat seriously damaged, Tami must work to save both of them from the hardships of the ocean.

During the interview, Kormakur talked about wanting to tell a survival story with a female protagonist, the various challenges of filming on the ocean, why he used non-linear storytelling, what he was willing to do to land cinematographer Robert Richardson, what he learned from test screenings, trying to be honest to what really happened while still making an entertaining movie, and a lot more.

Baltasar Kormakur:

What is it about extreme situations that he loves telling their stories?

Why he wanted to tell this story.

Why did he use non-linear storytelling to tell the story?

How did he get cinematographer Robert Richardson to shoot the movie?

Did they ever have a day where he thought this is never going to work?

What did he learn from test screenings?

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film and did he have a lot of deleted scenes?

Talks about balancing what really happened with making an entertaining movie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Adrift: